One killed as police engage armed robbers in gun battle

A gun battle between the police in Kano and armed robbers led to the death of one of the thieves, the police said.

The armed robbers were allegedly notorious for terrorising Rano town along Falgore Forest.

The police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure in Kano on Saturday.

He said the killing followed a gun battle between Puff-Adder operatives and armed robbers.

Mr Haruna said that on July 26 at about 3:40 a.m, a team of police officers of Operation Puff-Adder attached to Police Area Command Rano was alerted that a gang of four armed robbers attacked residents of Rano.

He said that police immediately rushed to the scene where they engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel.

Mr Haruna said in the process, the operatives “with superior gunfire gunned down one of the gang while the remaining three escaped into the nearby thick forest.”

“On hot chase, the robbers abandoned a locally made pistol with three rounds of live cartridges,” he said.

Mr Haruna noted that the gang had been terrorising Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure, Tudun Wada along Falgore Forest Axis for a while.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the three fleeing suspects be tracked and arrested.

He said Mr Iliyasu also directed that exhibits or arms in the possession of the gang be recovered. (NAN)

