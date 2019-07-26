22 Corps members to repeat service year in Kano – Coordinator

Related News

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano, Ladan Baba, says no fewer than 22 out of the 2018 Batch B Stream ll Corps members that served in the state are to repeat their service year.

Mr Baba made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said the corps members were either found guilty of absconding from their places of primary assignment (PPA) for at least three consecutive months or beyond, aside from other serious offences.

“A total of 1,718, of the 2018 Batch B, Stream 2 corps members passed out from Kano today in a low key winding up passing out organised in the four zonal offices in Wudil, Bichi, Kura and at the NYSC Secretariat in the city,” he said.

According to him, 18 out of the batch are to serve an extension of service, ranging from three weeks to four months.

A few of them have been also shortlisted for honours and commendation.

Mr Baba commended the outgoing corps members for their contributions to the development of the state, especially in the area of education, health, agriculture, rural infrastructure, and the recently concluded general elections.

He advised the corps members to continue to practice the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training embarked on during their service year.

He also called on parents to dedicate some percentage of the tuition fees earlier given to their wards to establish genuine businesses relevant for self-reliance.

(NAN)