Gunmen abduct court official, kill son in Kaduna

gunmen
Gunman used to illustrate the story

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a director with the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kaduna.

The police said the abductors also killed the victim’s son while carrying out the operation on July 24.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, a deputy superintendent of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna, that the police were notified of the incident at about 6:30 am on Wednesday.

“The DPO of Sabon Tasha Kaduna reported that he received a distress call that armed men entered the residence of one Hussain Manjalo of Doka Mai Jama’a via ujamKa Village Chikun Local Government Area and shot dead one Abdurrauf Muhammad after the victim was said to have challenged them.

“And (they) kidnapped his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Muhammad, Director Personnel Management of Sharia Court of Appeal in Kaduna State.

Police holding on to 15 corpses of our members – Shiites

“Patrol teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the area and evacuated the dead body to Hospital.

“A combined team of policemen including Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command and Vigilantes was later dispatched to the area with a view to combing the general area for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.

“The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums,” he said.

(NAN)

