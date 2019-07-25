Man allegedly kills 70-year old father with hoe

Picture of a farm hoe used to illustrate the story [Photo: The Conversation]
The Police in Jigawa State on Thursday said a 22-year-old man, Jamilu Harisu, had been arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father, Malam Harisu.

The Spokesman of the command, Jinjiri Abdul, a superintendent of police, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday that the incident occurred on Monday in Garki Local Government Area of the state.

“On July 22, we received a report around 2 a.m. that one Jamilu Harisu allegedly attacked his 70-year-old father with a hoe.

“On receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and took the victim to hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, the victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“However, information revealed that the suspect was under the influence of hard drugs when he committed the offence, and presently, the suspect is detained at Garki police station for further investigation,” he said.

Mr Abdul said the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been released to the family for burial.

(NAN)

