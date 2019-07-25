Shehu Sani vs Uba Sani: Tribunal sets date for ruling

The National Assembly Elections Tribunal in Kaduna State has reserved ruling indefinitely in the petition filed by Shehu Sani against the election of Uba Sani for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The chairman of the tribunal, A. H Ibrahim, gave the order after the petitioners and respondents presented their written addresses on Thursday.

The judge said a date for ruling would be communicated to all parties in the case.

Earlier, Uba Sani prayed the Tribunal to dismiss the petition for lacking in substance.

His counsel, Frank Igbe, made the plea at the adoption of his final written address.

“My Lord, we pray that the case be dismissed as it has no substance and pray the tribunal to award substantial cost to the respondent,” Igbe said.

Igbe also prayed the Tribunal to award substantial cost against the petitioners for abuse of court process.

Uba Sani, the 1st respondent in the petition, was declared the winner of the February 16 National Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He scored 355,242 votes to defeat Shehu Sani of PRP who polled 70,613 votes.

Shehu Sani is challenging the outcome, saying that the election was characterised by violence, massive rigging and ballot-stuffing.

In his submission, Morris Odeh, counsel to Shehu Sani, urged the tribunal to discountenance the written addresses of the three respondents and grant his clients’ prayers.

Mr Odeh said Uba Sani and APC did not present a single witness or evidence before the tribunal throughout its proceedings in the case.

“We pray the Tribunal to discountenance the written addresses of the respondents having not had any evidence in the opposition to the petition.

“We also pray the Tribunal to nullify the election of the 1st respondent and declare our client, Sani of the PRP as winner in the February 16 poll.

“Or in the alternative order for fresh election into the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat as contained in our petition,” Mr Odeh said.

(NAN)

