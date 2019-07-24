TETFund approves N1 billion for Zamfara Poly

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved the release of N1 billion to Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara in Zamfara State for the improvement of facilities in the tertiary institution.

A statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by Yusuf Idris, Director-General Press Affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, said the approval followed a visit by the governor to the TETFund headquarters in Abuja.

The statement said the governor had engaged the leadership of the fund and sought for immediate intervention to tackle some of the challenges in higher institutions in the state.

“The governor expressed his unflinching desire in reorganising and restructuring the education sector of the state for the attainment of world best practices especially in teaching and learning.

“Governor Matawalle who took time to praise the leadership of TETFund under Prof. Bogoro and how the fund has been impacting on the improvement of the standards of tertiary institutions in the country, noted that with more support from the fund to the state, the state owned institutions of higher learning will most certainly meet all the necessary standards.

“He noted that tetfund provides useful intervention to the progress and development of Nigerian institutions, which is why Zamfara will not want to be left out,” the statement added.

It said the governor had assured that the fund would be utilised to create conducive learning environment and provide befitting structures.

In his response, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Suleiman Bogoro, commended the governor for the visit and pledged to provide all necessary support for the state administration to succeed.

He gave approval for the release of N1 billion under Higher Impact intervention to the Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara, and added that the State University has been enlisted among Tetfund beneficiaries.

The governor was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Suleiman Bilbis, Permanent Secretary, Governor’s office, Kabiru Balarabe, and the governor’s Principal Private Secretary, Abubakar Maradun, among others.

(NAN)

