PDP tenders 241 exhibits against Ganduje at tribunal

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

Abba Kabir-Yusuf, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 23 Governorship election in Kano State, on Monday, tendered 241 exhibits before the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Mr Kabir-Yusuf and his party, the PDP, are challenging the declaration of Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

Named as respondents in the petition are Mr Ganduje, APC and INEC.

The petitioners’ counsel, Adeboyega Awomolo, who tendered the exhibits before the tribunal, said his team hoped to bring additional exhibits to prove their case.

Mr Awomolo told the court that among the exhibits were certified true copies of results sheets from polling units contained in form EC8As, EC8Bs from Albasu, Bebeji, Bichi, Danbatta, Garun Malam, Gwarzo, Karaye, Kura, Madobi, Nasarawa, Rano, Rogo, Sumaila, Tudun Wada and Warawa Local Government Areas of the state among others.

The counsel to the respondents, Offiong Offiong, and Ahmad Raji, both SANs, had opposed tendering of the exhibits.

Mr Offiong told the court that the petitioners had brought to court bags and not certified copies of the election results.

“The petitioners did not make the documents available for us to see, they only brought out bags, I am only concerned with the content, ” he said.

However, the Chairman of the tribunal, Halima Shamaki, dismissed the objection and accepted the documents as exhibits and adjourned sitting to July 23, for the continuation of hearing.

NAN reports that no fewer than 785 witnesses are expected to appear before the election tribunal to testify for both the APC and PDP on the conduct of the March 2019 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.