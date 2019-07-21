Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing brother to death

The Kano State Police Command said it has arrested a 57-year-old man, Tijjani Yahaya, for allegedly stabbing his 20-year-old brother, Aminu Mohammad, to death.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano on Sunday.

He said that the incident occurred at Annandin Islamic School, Kofar Ruwa, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State on July 19, at about 9:00 p.m.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that “Yahaya and the victim had a misunderstanding and, in the process, Yahaya stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“The suspect was arrested and the knife was recovered,” the spokesperson stated.

Mr Haruna said the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he died while receiving treatment.

He said the commissioner of police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

