Employment: Zamfara appoints committee to recruit 3,800 youth

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has set up a nine-member committee to recruit 3,800 youth from across the 14 local government areas of the state under the Zamfara Social Intervention Programme (ZASIP).

The Director, Press Affairs, Government House, Gusau, Yusuf Idris, made this known in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday.

Mr Idris said ZASIP was one of the initiatives of the present administration in the state to enhance the lives of the teeming youths.

“Under this programme, youths will be trained in various skills aimed at providing job opportunities for them to become self-reliant in future”, he said.

According to him, the committee has Usman Dankalili as Chairman while Kabiru Mai-palace, member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are: Ibrahim Mahe, Basira Musa, Sa’idu Maishanu, Husaini Dan-isa, Oba Obama, Murtala Jangebe and Tukur Limantawa.

“Twenty youths will be recruited in each of the 147 political wards of the state. In each of the 14 local government areas with 10 wards, 200 youths will be recruited.

“In those local government areas where there are 11 wards, the committee will recruit 220 youths each,”

“The committee will also employed 10 supervisors of the programme in each of the 14 local government areas of the state,” Mr Idris said.

He appealed to the people of the state, especially the youth, to give maximum cooperation to the programme in order to ensure its success.

(NAN)