Fire razes BUK accounting department

A fire outbreak has occurred at the accounting department of Bayero University Kano (BUK).
The department is located at the university’s new site in Kano.
The fire is said to have damaged valuable materials in the department.
A witness said firefighters were in the school trying to put out out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other departments.
BUK is a federal government-owned university located in Kano. It is one of about three dozen universities owned by the federal governemnt across Nigeria.
Details later.
