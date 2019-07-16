Tribunal dismisses petition against election of Zamfara governor

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
The Zamfara Governorship Election Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by four members of the PDP challenging the election of Governor Bello Matawalle.

Justice Fatima Zeberu dismissed the suit, following prayers from the petitioners’ and respondent’s counsel to strike out the petitions.

The judge dismissed the suit filed by Shehu Ahmed, Nasiru Lawal, Ibrahim Mohammed, and Salihu Zurmi, all members of the PDP.

The respondents in the matter are Independent National Electoral Commission and the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Zeberu dismissed the petitions after counsel for the INEC and APC, raised no objections.

The petitioners had prayed that the tribunal to declare that Mr Matawalle was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election held on March 9 for the office of Governor of Zamfara.

They further asked the tribunal to order INEC to conduct a fresh election for the office of governor of Zamfara.

INEC had, on May 27 issued certificate of return to Matawalle of PDP in line with the Supreme Court judgment of May 24, which sacked the initial purported winner, Idris Shehu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (NAN)

