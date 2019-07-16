Kano Governor Ganduje appoints heads of govt agencies

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State ‎has approved the appointment and reappointment of heads of government agencies and departments in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Among those appointed are Abdalla Pakistan as Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board and Aliyu Musa Aliyu as Director-General ‎Kano State Hisbah Board.‎

Anwar said that Halima Rabi’u Abdullahi was appointed as the Executive Secretary, Agency for Mass Education and Gali Sadiq as‎ the Managing Director, Kano State Radio Corporation.

According to him, the governor also appointed ‎Ibrahim Bichi as the Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board and ‎Sagir Sadisu Buhari as the Director-General, Research, Documentation.

Also reappointed were ‎Lawan Sabo, ‎Managing Director, Triumph Publishing Company, ‎Sa’a Ibrahim
Director-General, Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), Jibrilla Mohammed Managing Director, Kano State Investment and Properties (KSIP)‎.

Others include ‎Ibrahim Galadima, Executive Chairman, Kano Sports Council and Sakina Yusuf as Chairperson Kano State Hajj Affairs Tribunal.

The governor commended those that were reappointed for discharging their duties diligently during the first tenure in office and called on all appointees to remain focused in discharging their responsibilities. ‎

(NAN)

