1,084 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia

Hajj Pilgrims Boarding a plane
Hajj Pilgrims Boarding a plane

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has transported 1,084 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj in two flights.

The board’s spokesperson, Yunusa Abdullahi, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, said the second flight, with 545 intending pilgrims, left Kaduna International Airport 5:05 a.m. on Monday.

He said that 683 males and 404 females were transported by the state’s official air carrier, Med view.

“All the intending pilgrims were directly flown to Prince Bin Abdul’aziz International airport, Madinah.

“The airlifting of Kaduna State pilgrims was inaugurated by the Gov. Nasir El- Rufa’i and his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe and other top government officials.

The governor, he said, called on the intending pilgrims to focus on their spiritual obligations, pray for the state and serve as good ambassadors of Nigeria in the Holy Land.

The Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Tshoho, said no fewer than 3,500 intending pilgrims were expected to perform the pilgrimage, this year, from the state.

He said the board had made all necessary arrangements to ensure the security and comfort of the pilgrims.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.