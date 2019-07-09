Court remands businesswoman for defamation, biting friend

A Sharia Court ll in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Tuesday, remanded a businesswoman, Zainab Muhammad of Kano Road, Kaduna, for biting her friend on the finger and calling her derogatory names.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, gave Ms Muhammad an option of bail by a reliable surety who would deposit N70,000 to the court if he failed to bring the defendant back to court.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency.

The judge adjourned the case until July 23, for the nominal complainant to recuperate and to deliver a final judgment.

Earlier, the police counsel, Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that the nominal complainant, Jummai Babangida, of Katsina Road, Kaduna, reported the case to the Magajin Gari police division, Kaduna.

“On July 7, the nominal complaint, Jummai, reported to the Magajin Gari police division that on the same day at about 8 p.m. when she was passing by Afocados Street, Zainab attacked and began to beat her.

“She called her a witch, beat her up and bit her on the right finger, inflicting injuries on her body and threatening that she would deal with her again if she sets her eyes on her again.

“This offence has contravened sections 232, 137, 216 and 200 of the Kaduna state penal code law and it is punishable under section 377, 371, 242 and 218 of the Kaduna state penal code,” the police counsel said.

