Banditry down by over 90 percent in Zamfara – CP

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, has said armed bandits’ activities have reduced by about 98 per cent following ongoing Peace and Reconciliation Initiative in the state.

The CP stated this at a press briefing on Monday in on the successes being recorded by the security in the fight against banditry in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, Bello Matawalle, had recently in collaboration with the police set up the Peace and Reconciliation Initiative under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police to peacefully negotiate complete ceasefire by the bandits.

The CP said the command had organised separate meetings with Fulanis, Hausas, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and various bandit groups before bringing them all together at an enlarged meeting chaired by the state governor.

“At the final and enlarged meeting, accusations and counter accusations were made, but the beauty of it all is that, at the end we all reached an understanding which led to the release of over 50 kidnap persons from both the bandits and the volunteers, known as ‘Yansakai.

”We plan to start disarmament of illegal weapons from the repentant bandits and Yansakai since the peace accord has now opened a new page.

“One can see Fulanis going to markets freely which confirms that peace has been achieved unlike before, when the warring sides killed or maimed anyone from the opposite side of the divide,” the CP stated.

Mr Nagogo who commended the participation of all stakeholders including security agencies in the peace pact, urged for the sustainability of the initiative.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.