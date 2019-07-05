Police ‘broker peace’ between bandits and vigilante in Zamfara

Related News

The Zamfara State police command on Thursday said it had brokered peace between suspected bandits and local vigilante in Zamfara State.

It also said as part of the success of the initiative aimed at bringing peace to the troubled state, it secured the release of 25 Fulanis who were detained since April by the vigilante group, popularly called ‘Yansakai’.

The police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement said the release was as a result of “ongoing peace talks between suspected bandits and the vigilante group being brokered by the police”.

“(This is) in continuation with the ongoing dialogue and peace initiative of the Zamfara State Government, being perfected by the Zamfara police command to end banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes.

According to the police “Today the 4th of July 2019, the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo has successfully secured the release of 25 Fulanis who were kidnapped since 9th April, 2019 by the local vigilante popularly known as “Yansakai ” in Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson added that the victims include men, women and children.

Receiving the victims, the police commissioner reportedly commended the effort of the Yansakai group for keeping to its words to release the captives. He urged both groups to maintain peace.

The victims were later transferred to the state government.

During the parley, the Emir of Dansadau thanked the police and the state government for their prompt action in working to ensure the return of peace in the state.

In his remarks, the Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, thanked the police for working to ensure peace.

Zamfara is one of the northern states that have been ruptured by insecurity due to banditry and kidnappings.

Hundreds of people have been killed and kidnapped in the state in the past month by bandits.