Kaduna Assembly Inaugurates two members after court verdict

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday inaugurated two members, Yusuf Salihu and Nasiru Usman whose cases were in the court as at the time other members were sworn into office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their inauguration followed the verdict by the court of appeal where they were declared the winners of the 2019 general election in their various constituencies.

The two Lawmakers are representing Kawo and Tudun Wada Constituencies, respectively.

The Speaker of the House, Aminu Shagali, who presided over the plenary also announced the appointment of his Chief of Staff, Kantiok Ishaku, who before his appointment, was a member of the Assembly for 12 years.

Meanwhile, the House has received a letter from Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i, nominating 11 commissioners for approval by the assembly.

The nominees include Idris Samaila Nyam, Shehu Usman Muhammad, Hussaini Ibrahim Garba, Kabiru Muhammad Mato, Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa and Samuel Peter Aruwan.

Others are Fausat Adebola Ibikunle, Muhammad Bashir Saidu, Hafsat Mohammed Bello and Aisha Dikko.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the assembly to communicate to the nominees to avail themselves to the House for screening on July 4.

Mr Shagali also announced the constitution of special committees of the 6th assembly.

He gave names of the committees chairmen as, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali (Selection committee), Shehu Inusa (Rules and Business), Sagir Zubair (House Services) and Morondia Tanko (Public Petition).

Others are: Idris Abubakar (Ethics and Privilege committee), Tanimu Ahmed (Media and Public Affairs committee), Salisu Isah (Legislative Compliance) and Samuel Ubankato (Public Accounts committee).

(NAN)