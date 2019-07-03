Recruitment: Police screen 8,062 applicants in Jigawa

Related News

The Jigawa State Police Command, says no fewer than 8,062 candidates from the state are currently undergoing screening for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdu Jinjiri, a superintendent of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday that the candidates were from the 27 council areas of the state.

Mr Jinjiri explained that the 28 days exercise, which began on July 1, was being conducted by the command and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He said during the exercise, the applicants would undergo two types of screening; involving physical and credentials.

“A total of 8,062 applicants are currently undergoing physical and credentials screening being conducted by the command and PSC.

“The screening will be in two phases; the first phase will be conducted between July 1 and July 20 while the second phase will be conducted between July 21 and July 28.

“During the exercise, the command will check the applicants’ health status, sights, physical fitness as well as their credentials.

“Their bow legs or k-legs will all also be checked if any. Their credentials will thoroughly be screened to detect forgery.

“Applicants must be 18-year-old and must possess five credits, including Mathematics and English,” Jinjiri said.

He stated that as of Wednesday, only two females out of the 8,062 applicants had turned up for the exercise.

The spokesman added that a commissioner from the Police Service Commission, Lawal Bawa, a retired assistant inspector general of police, supervised the exercise in the state on July 2.

NAN reports that the exercise is in line with the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.

(NAN)