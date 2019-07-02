Newly elected LG Chairmen receive certificates of return in Jigawa

Related News

Twenty seven newly elected Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen in Jigawa have received certificates of return from the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

The Chairman of the Commission, Ahmad Sani, presented the certificates to the elected chairmen at a ceremony in Dutse, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Sani advised them to extend hands of fellowship to the people irrespective of political differences.

The chairman thanked political parties, security agencies and international donor agencies, especially the International Foundation for the Electoral System (IFES) which contributed in many respect to the success of the election.

“I must emphasise that the success achieved during the election will not have been possible without the support of all stakeholders.

“It is on record that the elections we conducted in 2012, 2014 and 2017 received the highest ratings from both local and international observers.

“Independent observers were given free hands to go and observe the election across the state; they later adjudged the election as free and fair.

“This time around, they did the same thing and gave us accolades for smooth and peaceful conduct of the exercise,” he said.

Mr Sani stated that SIEC has established and maintained close working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the areas of training and capacity building which has been of immense benefit to the commission.

(NAN)