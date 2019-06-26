I left no debt in Zamfara, says ex-gov. Yari

Gov. Abdulazizi-Yari
Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazizi-Yari

Abdulaziz Yari, the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, has said he left no debt or liability to the new administration under Bello Matawalle.

Mr Yari made this known at a news conference organised at the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat in Gusau on Wednesday.

He was represented by his media aide, Ibrahim Dosara.

“l want to make it categorically clear that the immediate past governor, His Excellency, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, left no debt on the state when he handed over the leadership of the state to the government of Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

“The press briefing by the immediate past deputy-governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, saying that Yari administration left a debt of over N251 billion, was misleading, misrepresentation and a calculated attempt to smear the good image of the former governor.

“We wonder why the committee failed to inform the world that Yari left them N7 billion as takeoff or that the former governor had constructed hundreds of kilometre roads cutting across all the 14 local government areas of the state as well as provision of other dividends of democracy,” he queried.

He noted that “even on the issue of award of contracts, the former deputy-governor is also supposed to have informed the press that he was the Chairman of the Finance and General Purpose Committee charged with the responsibility of contract awards”.

“On the stoppage in the payment of gratuity from the approved sum of N2 billion, it was the deputy-governor that truncated it because the money was being drawn from the payment of fertiliser by farmers and currently many of our farmers have been denied the commodity because of Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala’s action.”

He also explained the provision of semi-urban water scheme where the Wakkala-led committee alleged that a borehole was constructed at the cost of N325 million.

Mr Dosara said “this is a system comprising so many components including 16, boreholes, solar panels, reticulation and a 500,000 gallon capacity overhead tanks’’.

The media aide, who was supported at briefing by the APC chairman of the state, Lawali Liman, former commissioners, APC officials and supporters, urged the PDP-led government in the state not to witch-hunt the past administration, but work towards the progress of the state.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.