Police arrest Jigawa’s ‘most wanted robber’ who says he’s well liked by women

A suspected armed robber, Muhammad Bello, popularly called ‘the governor’, on Tuesday, said his ‘friends’, who were envious of him because of his influence with ladies instigated his arrest by the police.

He said the unnamed friends colluded with the police who arrested him on trumped-up charges of armed robbery.

The suspect, who has been on police most wanted list in Jigawa police command was arrested in Zaria while he was on the run.

He, however, said his charming personality which ladies loved landed him in trouble.

“Every market and community I visited, ladies fall in love with me even when they are together with their boyfriends. Many times, the ladies approach me even if I don’t talk to them,” he said.

“That’s the reason why some people in my locality are envious about my celebrity lifestyle; they are the ones that told the police that I am an armed robber which I am not. I was just loved by ladies more than them,” the suspect told reporters.

How we arrested suspect- Police

But the state police commissioner, Bala Senchi, disputes this.

He said the suspect, aged 25, a resident of Jiba village of Dutse Local Government, was arrested by Operation Puff Adder team within Dutse metropolis.

He said the suspect had eluded security operatives within the state until his eventual arrest.

”He is responsible for many armed robbery operations within Dutse- Birnin-Kudu axis and has also conspired with hoodlums outside the vicinity to commit atrocities within the state,” he said.

The official said the investigation revealed that the suspect was ”the kingpin who led a gang of robbers and attacked Dan’azumi Yusuf of Madobi village”.

He also said, in 2017, the suspect, ”criminally conspired with another accomplice, used a dane gun and robbed a motorcyclist along Kafin Lemo village, in Takai LGA of Kano state, before escaping”.

”Also, the suspect specialised in robbing motorcyclists and theft of domestic animals. Recently, he stole two cows and four goats in a bush near Waza village in Dutse Local government area and sold them to one Danjummai Sarkin-Fawa at the rate of N55, 000.

“One of the receivers of the stolen property identified as Dan-Jummai was also apprehended and confessed that he bought two other cows from the kingpin as the rate of N115,000,” Mr Senchi added.