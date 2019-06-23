Zamfara: Bandits kill one, abduct district head, three wives, son, others – Official

Related News

Suspected armed bandits on Friday stormed a community in Zamfara State, killing one person and kidnapping at least seven others.

An official said the armed persons attacked Yankaba community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area at about 11:30 p.m. during a downpour.

One of those kidnapped is the district head of the community, Buhari Ammani, his three wives and his teenage son.

The chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Lawal Isah, narrated the incident to PREMIUM TIMES late on Sunday.

He said the bandits forcefully broke the door to Mr Ammani’s house, gained entrance to a room where he was sleeping and abducted him.

A resident of the area, Siddi Abubakar, was killed during the operation, he said.

“The district head was abducted along side his 13 years old son, Kabiru Buhari, and his three wives – Jummai, Asma’u and Lami – all of who are now in captivity.

“Others kidnapped in the community were Malam Aminu Nakano and a boy Sama’ila Isah,” the council chairman said.

Information about the attack came hours after President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with Zamfara residents over another attack in the state on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari

The Thursday attack in Tsafe Local Government Area claimed at least 18 lives.

The presidency statement was, however, silent about the attack in Kaura Namoda which occurred 24 hours after that of Tsafe and two days before Mr Buhari’s statement.

Many parts of Zamfara have been deserted due to the activities of bandits. Observers in the state say only very few of the attacks reach the media, especially when the casualty is high.

Thousands of people have either been killed or kidnapped in Zamfara by suspected bandits in the past year. The killing has continued despite reinforcement and formation of more security personnel in the state.

The new governor of the state, Bello Matawale, has called on the armed bandits to hands-off crime, embrace peace and legal means of livelihood. He said his administration would rehabilitate those who accept peace and reintegrate them into the larger society.

Mr Matawalle reiterated the commitment of his administration to fighting banditry.

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle [Photo: Punch Newspapers]

He said his recent meeting with President Buhari over the insecurity in the state has resulted in Mr Buhari’s directive for the deployment of two additional police squadrons in the state.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Buhari assured the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.