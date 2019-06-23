Buhari commiserates with Zamfara residents over latest killings

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the latest attack in Tsafe where at least 18 people were killed.

The president’s reaction was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Condemning the incident, Mr Buhari described the bandit attacks as callous and despicable. He assured the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

Commending the new administration in Zamfara State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits, the president urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the federal government.

While urging law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, Mr Buhari appeals to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.

