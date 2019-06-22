DPO, girlfriend arrested over death of housemaid in Katsina

Police on patrol
The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Mashi Local Government, Garba Talawai, and his girlfriend, Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya, over the death of their 16-year-old housemaid.

The command said this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

“A councillor in Mashi local government, Abubakar Haruna, reported to the DPO Garba Talawai that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi.

“The DPO and his team went to the place and evacuated the corpse which was deposited at Mashi Primary Healthcare Centre.

“Later, the corpse was identified as that of Rabi Abdullahi, 16, a housemaid to one Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO.

“Some health personnel on duty also identified the corpse as having been brought previous day to the health facility by the DPO and another policeman where it was confirmed death in Toyota Carina II, red in colour, identified as the car of the DPO,” he said.

He said that investigations indicated that the said Sadiyya reported to the DPO that the teenage girl was missing two days ago after she rebuked her for carrying unwanted pregnancy and sleeping outside the house.

“Preliminary investigations indicted the DPO for concealment of facts on the possible cause of death of the deceased,” he said.

The PPRO, a superintendent of police, said that the commissioner of police has already directed for a thorough, meticulous and comprehensive investigation on the matter.

He further said that both the DPO and his girlfriend were helping detectives to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

He said that another DPO has already been posted to the area as his replacement.

“The commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, assures the parents of the deceased and the public that the command will not leave any stone unturned until justice is done in the matter,” he said.

(NAN)

