New Kano emirates: Again court orders Ganduje to maintain status quo

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday, again, ordered Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the governor on May 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 10, the court through the ex-parte application by the applicant, Rabiu Gwarzo, restrained Mr Ganduje and all other respondents in the case from appointing or recognising any purported emir under the Kano state Emirs Appointment And Disposition Amendment Law 2019, pending the hearing of motion on notice.

In his ruling, Justice Nasiru Saminu ordered that all the parties in the suit should still maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Mr Saminu adjourned the matter until July 15 for hearing.

Earlier, the counsel to Mr Ganduje and former Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Mukhtar, urged the court to vacate the order since it was issued over 20-days-ago and has expired.

“An exparte order has seven days life spam under Section 39. Subsection III and Section IV grant the court power to extend the seven days life spam of the exparte.

The counsel to the applicant, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, objected to the oral application to vacate the order, by informing the court that the application should be accompanied with a written address.

(NAN)

