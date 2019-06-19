Jigawa to hold local govt. elections June 29

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has fixed Saturday, June 29, for the conduct of local government elections in the 27 councils of the state.

The JISIEC chairman, Muhammad Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said that all the necessary arrangements had been put in place for the upcoming local council election.

“We have made necessary arrangements for the recruitment of ad-hoc staff, security, election materials, logistics and other things to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.

“We will ensure that we do all necessary things that will make us achieve a transparent and credible election.

‘‘I hereby dispel the misgivings by a cross section of the society that the local government election might not hold.

“I assure every eligible voter in Jigawa that the election will surely hold,” he said. (NAN)

