Alleged Corruption: Court restrains Ganduje from taking action against Emir Sanusi

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday granted an order restraining Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission from acting on the preliminary report on alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council.

The order followed a suit filed on June 7, by Muhammad Mannir-Sanusi, Dan Buran Kano, seeking an order to restrain Mr Ganduje, the Commission and the state Attorney General or their agents from acting on the preliminary report of the investigation.

Justice Obiara Egwuatu issued the restraining order and directed that the respondents be served through a publication in the Daily Trust newspaper and the Attorney General of the state.

He adjourned the case to June 28 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

The anti-corruption commission had on June 14, forwarded the preliminary report of the investigation in which it indicated the Kano Emirate Council, to the Secretary to the State Government for appropriate action by the state government.

(NAN)