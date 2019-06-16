Kano to establish ministry of religious affairs – Ganduje

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

The Kano State Government will create a Ministry of Religious Affairs to‎ effectively address issues bordering on Islamic practices and injunctions, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Ganduje, while addressing Islamic clerics after a prayer session organised for peace, unity and progress, said that his administration places a high premium on religion because of its potency in character moulding and instilling moral virtues. ‎‎

‎“The ministry, when established, will serve as a bridge between adherents of different religions in the state.‎

“Issues of marriages will also be part of its mandate; broken families have remained a serious concern for our government. We shall empower the ministry to tackle that menace,” he added.‎

Other concerns of the ministry will include the distribution of Zakkat and the management of Islamic agencies like Hisbah Board, Khubsi and Shariah Commissions, among others.

According to him, the ministry will also address street begging and come up with strategies to cater for children according to Islamic tenets, especially education and the constant search for knowledge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the prayer session was attended by 300 scholars comprising 200 males and 100 females. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.