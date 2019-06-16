Kano zoo officials reportedly claim gorilla swallowed N6.8mn; Governor orders probe

A gorilla used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: National Zoo)
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has ordered the state Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the claims by the Kano Zoological Gardens that a Gorilla in the state-owned zoo swallowed N6.8 million.

“The order was given on Friday and the commission has already swung into action,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar, said on Sunday in Kano.

It quoted the governor as directing the commission to look into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the allegation and “unearth everything surrounding the incident”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the animal was said to have swallowed N6.8 million generated by the zoo as gate fees collected from visitors of the garden, particularly during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

