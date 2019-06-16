Police confirm murder of 34 persons by Zamfara bandits

The police in Zamfara have confirmed the killing of 34 persons following an attack in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa communities in Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement in Gusau on Sunday, said the bandits launched the attack on Friday.

Mr Shehu said the State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, was among the state government delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, to the affected villages for the burial of the deceased.

“The CP has already directed the combined security personnel deployed to the area to improve and sustain the ongoing bush combing of the affected areas and its environs for possible arrest of perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“He further directed the Command Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct discreet investigations with a view to unravelling the circumstance behind the crime.

“Whoever is involved in this dastardly act will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Normalcy has been restored in the affected communities,” he said.

According to him, the command in collaboration with other security agencies has made adequate security arrangements for all villages and communities in the state.

He appealed to members of the public to always give the police credible and timely information as well as report strange and suspicious characters for prompt action.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.