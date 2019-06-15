Why we are demolishing new mosque — Kaduna govt

Related News

The Kaduna State government has spoken about the proposed demolition of the newly built ASD Juma’at mosque.

Kaduna businessman, Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD, built the mosque in his house. The mosque began operations two weeks ago.

However, worshipers were reportedly not allowed to pray in the mosque on Friday 14 by the development control department of the state.

‘Not True’

A spokesperson for governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan, told PREMIUM TIMES the police were only there to provide security as usual “but not to intimidate any worshipper as reported in social media pages.”

Mr Samuel said the building was already marked for demolition as it violates the original building plan.

“The mosque was marked for demolition two weeks after its launch because it violates the building plan given to the developer.

“The developer applied to KASUPDA (state development agency). with a building plan requesting to build a mosque that will be used for daily prayers in his house. The permit was granted but after everything it was discovered that the mosque was actually built for Juma’at prayers which was not what was applied for.

“Considering the tight location of the area, a proposal for a Juma’at mosque will surely not be granted but he goes ahead to build a mosque. And also his attention was called by the KASUPDA to stop work but (he) insisted and went ahead.”

Visit to Mosque

The building was sealed on Saturday when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the edifice located at Yakubu Avenue, Unguwar Rimi GRA.

Also, an effort made to talk to the officials at the mosque was unsuccessful as none was willing to speak on the matter.

A worshiper, who did not give his name, confirmed that people were not turned back when they came to pray.

“The police never turned back anybody, they are always there to provide security around that vicinity,” he said.

Kaduna’s ‘Religious Bill’ Scales Through

The development came about a week after the Kaduna State House of Assembly passed the Religious Preaching Regulation bill. The legislation will become a law when signed by the governor.

The new law substitutes a similar law enacted in 1984 by the state.

The state government had in 2016 argued that the bill was meant to regulate religious preaching in order to promote religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and not to stifle religious freedom.

It provides for the establishment of an Interfaith Regulatory Council at the state level and committees at local government levels responsible for screening and issuing licenses to preachers.

The councils will have two representatives each of Christian and Islamic bodies, among other members.