Zamfara gets new Police Commissioner

The new Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, deployed to Zamfara State, has assumed duty, the command’s Spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said on Friday.

Mr Shehu, a superintendent of police, said in a statement in Gusau that Mr Nagogo took over from Celestine Okoye, who has been redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said before his new posting, Mr Nagogo was DC in charge of IGP project Monitoring Unit, Headquarters, Abuja.

He said Mr Nagogo was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He added that after his training at Police College, Mr Nagogo was posted to Kwara Police Command where he had one year compulsory attachment and later served at different commands and formations.

According to him, the new commissioner served as O/C Homicide Section, O/C Anti-Robbery and Car theft, 2/1C CID and OC finance, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Unguwar Rogo Police Division all in Sokoto.

Mr Shehu said Mr Nagogo was born in Sifawa town in Bodinga Local Government of Sokoto and attended Ahmadu Bello Academy, Farfaru, Sokoto and graduated in 1982.

According to him, Mr Nagogo holds Bachelor Degree in Education from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, in 1987 and Bachelor of Law in 1998 and attended Nigeria Law School, Bwari, Abuja in 2004.

“The new CP has masters in International Humanitarian Law in 2010 from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto,” he said.

Mr Shehu quoted Mr Nagogo as assuring the people of Zamfara of a better policing in line with the international best practices.

He also said the new commissioner appealed for support and cooperation of citizens by providing timely, useful and credible information on activities of criminals to the police.

(NAN)