10 parties kick against petition challenging Zamfara governor’s election

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle [Photo: Punch Newspapers]

Ten political parties in Zamfara State have disassociated themselves from a court action challenging the election of Governor Bello Matawalle.

The suit is said to have been instituted on their behalf by the All Peoples Party (APP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governorship candidate of APP in the election, Zayyanu Haske, has filed a case at the Zamfara Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Mr Haske is asking for the nullification of the election that returned Mr Matawalle as governor.

The APP candidate, who claimed to be supported by other political parties in the state, also asked the tribunal to order for a fresh governorship election in the state.

Reacting to the matter, leaders of 10 political parties, led by the Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Musa Mai-mai, said they were not party to the case and were not consulted before it was instituted.

“We were not consulted; we believe that the Supreme Court judgement, which gave the mandate to Matawalle, after annulling the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate was in order,” he said.

Briefing journalists at the AD office in Gusau, Mr Mai-mai said those challenging Mr Matawalle’s seat were “carrying out a blind opposition which is not right.

“We are dissociating ourselves from those people and their moves; we want the whole world to know that they are on their own.

“Many leaders and elders from the state have extended their hands of fellowship to the new administration, including the immediate past governor, Yari. So, we believe that everyone should rally round this government to help it succeed,” he said.

The AD official urged people of the state to disregard those challenging the new administration and pray for the government to succeed, especially in its fight against bandits.

Other political parties that signed the document dissociating their groups from challenging Mr Matawalle included PRP, SDP, ID, HD, ASD, MMN, NAC, KOWA and FRESH.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.