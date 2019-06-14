20-year-old-man drowns in Kano

A 20- year-old man, Mustapha Abdullahi, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Kofar Mata by Hauran Balago Municipal in Kano.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Mr Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Mohammed said that the incident happened on Friday morning when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Muhammadu Rabiu at about 08:00 a.m. that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:06a.m.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

“Abdullahi was rescued unconscious and was conveyed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

Mr Mohammed advised the general public, especially parents and ward heads, to stop their children from going to take their bath in open waters.

(NAN)

