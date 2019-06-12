Another Village Head abducted in Katsina

Related News

The Police Command in Katsina State has confirmed the abduction of Bature Mai’unguwa, the Village Head of Labo in Batsari Local Government Area, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa, a superintendent of police, confirmed the abduction to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the victim was abducted on Tuesday afternoon while working on his farm at the outskirts of the village, near Rugu forest.

‘’Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call, but since it was far inside near Rugu forest, before they could reach, the hoodlums had already fled into the forest.

‘’We are following a lead that may assist us in rescuing him.

‘’The command is calling on communities in the affected areas to always form groups while going to their farms and inform security agents for security backup.

‘’We are reminding people of the state government’s directives on the suspension of farming activities around Rugu forest areas.

“Members of the communities are reminded to put security of their lives first before embarking on any activity,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen invaded the village on motorcycles around 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, shot sporadically to pave way for their operation, abducted the village head, and fled into the forest.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant across Nigerian states including in President Muhammadu Buhari’s north-west state of Katsina.

The district head of President Buhari’s community in Daura, Musa Umar, was kidnapped by gunmen on May 1.

(NAN)