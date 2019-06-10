Kano Assembly elects new Speaker

Kano State House of Assembly [Photo credit: Channels Television]
Kano State House of Assembly [Photo credit: Channels Television]

The Kano State House of Assembly has elected the member representing Ajingi Constituency, Abdulaziz Gafasa, as the new Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

The election followed his nomination by the member representing Dala constituency, Lawan Hussain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday during the first plenary session of the Assembly.

The nomination was seconded by the member representing Gogewa Constituency, Salisu Riruwai.

Mr Gafasa was the speaker of the Assembly during Ibrahim-Shekarau’s second tenure as the governor of the state.

The assembly also elected the member representing Makoda constituency, Hamisu Cidari as the Deputy Speaker for the fourth time while Ayuba Madari representing Warawa constituency, emerged as the Majority Leader.

Others include, Ali Danja, elected as Minority Leader; Garba Shehu, Deputy Majority Leader and Ayuba Durum, Chief Whip, among others.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Gafasa thanked the lawmakers for finding him worthy to lead them and pledged to carry all the members along irrespective of party differences.

He assured that the Assembly would enact laws that have direct benefits on the people and the overall development of the state.

“We will work with other arms of government to ensure the state moves forward to compete with other developed countries.

“We will also ensure the enthronement of legislative autonomy.”

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.