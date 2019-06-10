Katsina Assembly re-elects Speaker

Related News

Tasiu Maigari from Zango constituency has been re-elected as Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly.

Mr Maigari emergence followed his nomination by Aliyu Sabiu, representing Mani constituency and seconded by Ibrahim Dikko from Matazu constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that secret ballot system was adopted during the election conducted on Monday.

All the 34 members took part in the election.

Mr Maigari scored 18 votes to defeat Nasiru Yahaya from Daura constituency who polled 16 votes.

Similarly, Dalhatu Tafoki from Faskari constituency was elected as Deputy Speaker with 20 votes.

Abubakar Muhammad from Maiadua nominated Tafoki and was seconded by Abduljalal Runka from Safana constituency.

Mr Tafoki defeated Abdulrazaq Tsiga from Bakori constituency who got 14 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker, Tasiu Maigari, urged all members to forget their differences and put heads together to work for the people of the state.

He assured that he would carry all along and run an open door policy.

He assured to work with the executive and judiciary arms of the government to move the state forward.

Thirteen out of the 34 members are coming to the assembly for the first time, while the remaining 21 are returning members.

They were all elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

