Query: Emir Sanusi replies Kano govt

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has replied to query issued to him by the Kano State Government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

The reply with reference number KEC/CF/FIN/1/162, dated June 7, 2019, was signed by the Acting Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf.

The letter titled “Re-Report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti–Corruption Commission”, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano, was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

According to the letter, at the time Muhammadu Sanusi was installed as the Emir of Kano, the exact amount in the accounts of the Emirate Council was N1.9 billion.

The letter, however, explained that the emir was not the Accounting Officer of the council but rather the Secretary of the Emirate Council.

The letter, therefore, appreciated the opportunity granted to the emir to clear the air over the allegations as attached to the query.

NAN recalls that the Kano State Government had on June 6 queried the first class traditional ruler over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council under his (Sanusi’s) leadership.

The emir was given 48 hours within which to reply to the query to enable the state government to take appropriate action.

The development caused anxiety and tension in the state.

An indigene of the state and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Saturday brokered peace between the two feuding parties to restore normalcy in Kano State.

(NAN)

