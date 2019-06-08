Ganduje, Sanusi reconciliation excites Kano residents

Emir Lamido Sanusi II & Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano residents have commended the reconciliation of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The reconciliation was brokered by a committee initiated by Aliko Dangote and Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State, in Abuja on Friday.

Some residents, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Kano expressed satisfaction and appreciation with the reconciliation.

According to some of them, the reconciliation is in the best interest of peace in the state and the nation.

Abba Ahmed, a retired civil servant in the state, said the reconciliation provided much relief to residents.

“I have been tensed since the issue started, especially that I live close to the Emirate where people have developed a high sentiment over the situation.”

He explained that the situation was one of the few bad things that could happen to Kano. He commended Mr Dangote’s committee for the action.

Nura Muhammad, also a civil servant, told NAN that the reconciliation was timely, as it would save the whole of Northern Nigeria a lot of trouble.

“Kano has indeed become a centre for democracy, not only in the North, but in the whole country and many states look up to it for new political strategies.

“It’s also a hub for traditional influence where the Emirate plays a vital role in global affairs, while the Emir himself has attracted global attention,” he said.

Muhammad Ahmad, a businessman, said the reconciliation has saved Kano from shame because of so many uncertainties that could arise if the whole process had continued.

He urged residents to keep praying for more peace in the state and the country at large and avoid developing sentiments and enmities on political issues.

NAN recalls that the Kano State government on Thursday issued a query to the Emir of Kano over alleged misappropriation of N3.4billion by the Emirate Council.

The state government had also initiated moves to create four new Emirates in Kano.

(NAN)

