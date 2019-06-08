Ganduje/Emir Sanusi Rift: Police bans rallies in Kano

Related News

The Kano State Police Command has banned rallies, demonstrations, processions, or assemblies in the state until further notice.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna, and made available to reporters in Kano on Saturday.

Similarly, he said, the command had withdrawn ‘permission’ given to members of the public, civil society organisations, political parties, NGOs, and other groups.

The Nigerian Constitution permits peaceful demonstrations and gatherings but the Nigerian police have always denied Nigerians this right many times in the past.

NAN reports that the order might not be unconnected with the tension generated following the query issued to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council under his (Sanusi) leadership.

The police explained that the action was necessary to prevent any threat, breach of the peace or break down of law and order in the face of various security challenges in the state.

The spokesperson warned that any person or group of persons found engaging in any unlawful assembly would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The public should know the position of the state command in maintaining peace and order in the society,” the spokesman cautioned.

He warned groups under whatever guise to adhere to the order until further notice or face the wrath of the law.

“The measure is to assure a lasting peace and unity in the state,“ Mr Haruna said. (NAN)