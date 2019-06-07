Katsina Assembly passes 87 bills

Aminu-Masari
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

The Katsina State House of Assembly says it passed a total of 87 bills during its sittings between 2015 and 2019.

The speaker of the House, Tasiu Maigari, stated this during a valedictory session at the end of the 6th assembly on Friday in Katsina.

“The house similarly deliberated on 511 motions and made 453 resolutions many of which have been considered and implemented by the Executive arm,” he said.

Mr Maigari stressed that the 6th assembly in the state was proud to have the highest number of sponsored bills by members resulting into laws.

“The laws passed includes Katsina farm settlement law, fiscal responsibility law Bureau Public Procurement law, Katsina Bureau of Statistic law, Zakkat and Waquf (Administration) Law.

“The house also passed the Katsina Constituencies Development law, Katsina Legislature Finances Law, Katsina Religious Education and Preaching Law, Katsina House of Assembly Staff law and Katsina House of Assembly Commission Law,” he said.

The speaker maintained that the achievement recorded with in the period under review signified the commitment and importance of the collective vision of the members of the assembly.

Mr Maigari lamented that there were still many bills at various stages being considered for passage and they are made up of executive and members bills.

In his contribution, the majority leader, Hambali Farouq, said that the entire members performed credibly well by bringing bills, motions and resolution before the house.

The members unanimously agreed that the house had achieved a lot to improve the living standard of people from their constituencies in spite of some challenges.

(NAN)

