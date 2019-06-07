Police arrest 90 suspected criminals in Kano

Related News

The Kano State Police Command said it arrested 90 suspected criminals in Kano metropolis within the last one week.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, made the disclosure while showing the suspects to journalists at the Bompai Police Headquarters in Kano on Friday.

He said the suspects were apprehended during the raids on criminal hideouts in parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He explained that it was to check activities of criminally-minded persons that the command raided the hideouts and black spots across the state.

The commissioner said the suspects were apprehended at Gano area, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area; Bachirawa quarters, Ungoggo Local Government Area and Emir’s Palace road in Kano Municipal Local Government.

He said other areas where the suspects were nabbed included Dala, Panshekara, Kwana Hudu and Dakata quarters, all in Kano metropolis.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects included 64 knives, scissors, axe, iron cutter, charms, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and suck-and-die liquid substances.

In addition, the police chief that the command also arrested two suspects with 14 big sacks of Indian hemp valued at N5 million at Dala quarters in Kano.

He said the suspects were nabbed on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. by a team of policemen attached to Dala Division following a tip-off.

Similarly, he said the police while on patrol around Emir’s Palace on Sallah day arrested 25 suspects in connection with the death of one person and causing injuries to some others.

Mr Iliyasu said items recovered from the suspects were dangerous weapons like knives, cutlasses, sticks, charms, Gariyo and intoxicant drugs.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

(NAN)