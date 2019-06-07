Kano emirate speaks on query to Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Kano Emirate Council has confirmed receipt of the query sent to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll by the state government over an alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

Bashir Wali, the Walin Kano and senior member of the emirate council, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He, however, explained the council would meet and deliberate on the query before responding.

“Yes, we (Emirate Council) received the query yesterday (Thursday, June 6), but the council could not respond to it immediately because we have to look into the content of the query before we respond.

“The government wants to hear the response of the emir about the allegation but there is no way we can respond to the query without looking at it critically,” he said.

He assured that the emirate council would respond appropriately as requested by the government, “but we have to sit with the emir and analyse it before responding”.

Backstory

The state government on Thursday queried the first-class monarch over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion between 2014 and 2017.

The cabinet office confirmed serving the query in its letter with reference number SSG/off/03/03/V.1, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.

According to the letter, the emir was expected to respond to the issues raised within 48 hours of receipt of the letter to enable the government to take appropriate action.

“In the light of the foregoing, therefore, I am to request you to give satisfactory explanations on the allegations raised within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter to government to take appropriate decision on the issue,” it said.

The State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had on June 3 recommended the suspension of the emir over the alleged fraud.

The commission had, in its interim report of investigation with reference number PCAC/GEN/6/VOL.1, addressed to Cabinet Office, recommended that the emir and all aides indicted be suspended “so they would not interfere with further investigations.”

(NAN)

