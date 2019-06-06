Banditry: Zamfara govt suspends traditional ruler

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle [Photo: Punch Newspapers]

The Zamfara State government has announced the immediate suspension of a first class traditional ruler, the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement with bandits in the state.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, Director-General to the governor on Press Affairs, and made available to reporters in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement also announced the suspension of Ahmed Lawal, the District Head of Kanoma.

NAN recalls that Kanoma was attacked during the Sallah celebration leaving 16 persons dead and 14 others wounded.

“His Excellency, the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma),” the statement read in part.

The statement said Messrs Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government”.

According to the statement, the suspensions followed a series of complaints from the communities regarding the traditional rulers’ alleged dealings with bandits.

The statement directed the suspended Emir to handover his official vehicle and all other government property in his possession to the most senior district head.

“The district head is also directed to hand over same to the most senior village head in the area,” it statement said. (NAN)

