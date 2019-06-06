Gov. Bagudu reappoints SSG, CoS

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the reappointment of Babale Yauri as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Suleiman Argungu as Chief of Staff (CoS).
The reappointment is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Bagudu, Abubakar Dakingari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.
Mr Dakingari noted that Mr Bagudu had affirmed confidence on the ability, capability and dedication of Mr Yauri to continue with his service as SSG.
In the same vein, the governor described Mr Argungu as loyal and experienced public officer who contributed to the attainment of good governance.
Both appointments are with immediate effect.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Argungu is a former Deputy Governor of the state and served as the Director-General of the campaign organisation of the incumbent in 2015 and 2019 general elections.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.