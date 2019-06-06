Gov. Bagudu reappoints SSG, CoS

Related News

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the reappointment of Babale Yauri as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Suleiman Argungu as Chief of Staff (CoS).

The reappointment is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Bagudu, Abubakar Dakingari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Mr Dakingari noted that Mr Bagudu had affirmed confidence on the ability, capability and dedication of Mr Yauri to continue with his service as SSG.

In the same vein, the governor described Mr Argungu as loyal and experienced public officer who contributed to the attainment of good governance.

Both appointments are with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Argungu is a former Deputy Governor of the state and served as the Director-General of the campaign organisation of the incumbent in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

(NAN)