Ganduje/Emir Sanusi Rift: Kano govt. cancels traditional event

The Kano State Government has cancelled the annual traditional Sallah event popularly known as ‘Hawan Nassarawa’, slated for June 6, for ‘security reasons.’

This is contained in a statement signed by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press ‎Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and made available to reporters on Wednesday in Kano.

According to the statement, the annual traditional event, which usually has the Emir of Kano in attendance, was cancelled after a security meeting held between Governor Ganduje with heads of all security agencies, concerning all Sallah celebrations “as it is usually done.”

The governor, who has been having a cold war with the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, recently created additional emirates to whittle down the powers of the monarch, who opposed his reelection bid. Mr Ganduje recently won a second term in office.

Weeks after the governor carried out the controversial action, which has attracted litigations, a Kano commission indicted Emir Sanusi of N3.4 billion alleged fraud and recommended his suspension. https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/333337-kano-commission-accuses-emir-sanusi-of-n3-4bn-fraud-recommends-his-suspension.html

‘Security concerns’

“There was intelligence report for fear of breach of peace during the upcoming event.

“It is clear to all that Ganduje is a peace loving leader, who doesn’t toy with safety and security of his people as well as all other citizens living in Kano.

“For this reason, and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting, hence its decision to declare ‘Hawan Nassarawa’ cancelled,” Mr Anwar, however, said on Wednesday.

He added that after the security meeting, “the Kano Emirate Council was duly informed about the terrifying intelligence report and the cancellation of the event.”

“People of the state are advised to go about with their lawful businesses and feel free in these days of Sallah celebration and beyond, as adequate security measures for the state to remain peaceful has been taken, “ he said.(NAN)