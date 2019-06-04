Emir Sanusi lead Eid prayer as Gov Ganduje, others attend

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has advocated for the rights of the girl-child to education.

‎The traditional ruler made the call while addressing the people of the state, shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in Kano on Tuesday.

‎‎He urged political leaders at all levels to give priority to female education as they did with their male counterparts.

“The people need to prioritise their commitment toward the education of female just like their male counterpart,” he said.

He underscored the need for Nigerians to also continue to pray for peace and progress of the state and the country at large.

The monarch also urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that every one of them must give account of his or her deeds hereafter.

Mr Sanusi was giving his first public speech a day after the Kano anti-corruption agency accused him of huge fraud and recommended his suspension.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission said it uncovered over N3.4 billion allegedly misappropriated by Mr Sanusi. It said the amount was misused between 2014 and 2017.

Mr Sanusi has not commented on the allegation, which is coming weeks after his emirate was broken into units by the state government. The government denied the steps were politically motivated.

Speaking Tuesday, the Emir called on the people of the state to continue to pray against banditry, kidnapping and other vices.

He admonished Kano people to support each other and work as a team for the overall development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those that attended the prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground were Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, and the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji.

Also in attendance were traditional rulers and members of the Emirate council.

NAN reports that security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to various Eid grounds and other strategic places across the state to ensure peaceful celebration. (NAN)