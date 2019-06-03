Governor leads operation against bandits in Zamfara

Bello Matawallen Maradun
Bello Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Sunday led security agencies in the state on an operation against bandits in their bush camps and hideouts near Wonaka town in Gusau Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, and heads of security agencies in the state on his way to Lilo community in Mada district of Gusau Local Government Area.

Bandits had on Saturday attacked Lilo community which resulted in the killing of eight persons while 18 others were injured.

The bandits were chased away at their camps during the governor’s unannounced visit to the area.

They abandoned their hideouts and crossed a near by river and disappeared from the operatives who were on the governor’s motorcade.

The governor said, “As Chief security officer of the state, l have to show a good example, I have no option than to lead security agencies for this operation.”

“As a leader, I have to show commitment to my people toward addressing this problem.”

The entourage also included the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Secretary to the State Government, Bello Bala, State Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Mallaha, and other top government officials in the state.

The District Head of Wonaka, Kogo Balarabe, thanked the governor for the visit.

Mr Balarabe said, “We are happy with this visit, for over eight years, we have no any concern from the authorities like this, we cannot express our feelings today.

“We are happy with the efforts of government, we thank security agencies intervention during yesterday’s attacks which helped in containing the situation,” he said.

The Chairman of Vigilante Group in the area, Sani Danmudi, appealed to government for more intervention to address the security challenges in the area, saying that many villages in the area had been sacked by the bandits.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.