For The Record: Ganduje’s 2019 inaugural speech as Kano governor

BEING THE INAUGURAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR.ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE, OFR, EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF KANO STATE ON WEDNESDAY,MAY 29,2019 AT SANI ABACHA STADIUM, KOFAR MATA, KANO

Today, I just performed the revered duty of oath-taking as re-elected governor of Kano state. It is the will of Allah the Almighty and support of the good people of Kano State, that my destiny to become the Governor of our dear State for Second term is being realized.

You will recall that at my swearing-in as the Governor of our dear state on May 29, 2015, I stated the driving policies of this government in my maiden address, which would be predicted on continuation, consolidation, fine tuning of ongoing critical infrastructural projects embarked upon by the previous administrations and to further initiate more people oriented policies and programs for the overall development of our dear state.

As we collectively face the challenge to make Kano a better place to live in, we must not forget that elections are over. It is now for us to work and make sure that everybody counts. I shall run an open government of inclusion that will not leave anyone behind. No matter your political affiliation, we will make Kano work for you.

In four years, we literally showed our people the texture of unprecedented infrastructure development projects spread across the state. In particular, the road projects embarked upon up the ancient city with different locations across the state.

OUR AGENDA FOR THE NEXT LEVELS

As a government, we have a clear vision of what we plan to do in the next four years. It is to enthrone a legacy of prosperity for all our people. We are committed to the building and consolidation of a state in which there shall be effective health and educational systems, a flourishing agriculture and agribusiness sector, integrated rural development, renewed urban infrastructure, more employment opportunities, enhanced security and peace to bolster economic growth and development.

EDUCATION

In line with our earlier position in my victory speech, Government will make Basic and Post Basic Education Free and Compulsory to all Citizens of Kano State while on the other hand Tertiary Education will remain highly subsidized. In the same vein Education is today declared free at all levels for all the physically challenged persons including Tertiary institutions. Detailed policy guidelines from Government for the implementation of the free education policy will be provided in due cause.

HEALTH SERVICES

The present administration has noted with concern the prevalence of cancer scourge among our people especially women. Thousands of patients are dying yearly due to lack of medical facilities for the detection and treatment of cancer disease

In this respect, the present administration has approved the establishment of the State Cancer Treatment Center and has awarded a contract of N2.4 billion naira for the Ultra Modern project at Muhammad Buhari Specialist Hospital. The center will be first of its kind in any public hospital.

Government has established the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency to sustain the gains made in all public health interventions and even pushing the boundary further with a view to include the private sector participation and free medical services for the vulnerable.

WATER SUPPLY

Our policy on water supply will include continued implementation of the 5 year development plan. With the passage of the Water and Sanitation Law, we will ensure complete overhaul of the state Water Board to serve only Greater Kano Which will also be commercialized and named Kano state Water Corporation.

A new company will be floated to be known as Kano State Small Town Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) is to continue its role as water supplying agency to communities which population do not exceed 2,000.

As part of our collaborative effort, the state government has secured a facility of 64.5 million Euros from a French Development Agency as approved by the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council and endorsed by Mr. President. All arrangements have been concluded for the take-off of the project this year.

AGRICULTURE

As part of the efforts to boost agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers, this administration will create enabling environment for collaboration with relevant stakeholders to undertake some interventions.

Counterpart funding in the sum of N700 million in the implementation a five-year statewide World Bank assisted Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS). The programme is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improves value addition along priority value chain of participating state.

The sum of $500 million will be committed for the implementation of five year Islamic Development Bank to execute the state Pastoral Development that seeks to contribute to poverty reduction and strengthening food and nutrition security of vulnerable population in the state through sustainable development of livestock and crop selected value chain.

As part of effort to boost cotton production in the state, the state government will inject the sum of N1.89 billion for the execution of four year plan in 32 local government areas selected for increased production of the commodity.

WAR AGAINST DRUG ABUSE

In pursuit of its relentless fight against the menace of drug abuse, particularly among the youth, the state government has, over a period of time, burnt hundreds of millions of Naira worth of fake and illicit drugs.

As part of a holistic approach to effectively deal with the menace, the state government has concluded arrangements to establish the state Drug Abuse, Research and Treatment Agency. Relevant laws will be forwarded to the Honourable Kano State House of Assembly for consideration.

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

The government of Kano State is among the very few states that have adopted the law that seeks to guarantee the fundamental human rights of people living with disabilities, where they could participate in activities in their societies without any discrimination.

With the passage of the law, a commission to cater for people with special needs in the state will soon be established.

SECURITY

The security challenges in the state must be faced squarely. In order to have an overview surveillance of the entire state, our administration has started the construction and equipping of a security Control Center at Bompai, Kano State Police Command Headquarters.

In conjunction with security agencies, community policing structure will be put in place to face security challenges at neighbourhoods.The Government is pressing button in eradicating Daba, Jagaliya and “Zaman Majalisa” by youths through rehabilitation and empowerment programs.

STATE ANTI-CORRUPTION EFFORTS

Kano State remained the only state that has a functional anti-corruption agency and the Commission is fully provided with its requisite without any interference in order to operate in line with its Federal sister agencies of EFCC and ICPC. This prompted us to employ 145 new staff and train them at EFCC Academy and ICPC Anti-corruption Academy respectively.

Despite the effort of fighting corruption by the State Government the corruption is fighting back; nonetheless this will not shift our focus in maintaining the attitude of zero tolerance which led us to prosecute some high ranking officials and some are still under investigation and when completed the matter will be taken to court for adjudication.

INTEGRATED RURAL DEVELOPMENT

In our efforts to have even development of the state, an integrated rural development scheme will be pursued to address rural access roads, affordable housing units and establishment of farm settlements for maximum agricultural production.

In addition, the recently established four (4) new emirates will serve as a spring board for the development of additional cities in Kano. In due course, they’ll be provided with necessary infrastructure facilities to depict modern city outlook.

CONCLUSION

Let me restate that I am indeed humbled by your abiding faith in me and my deputy to get us re-elected. I am profoundly grateful.

I would like to call on you all to support our efforts of taking Kano to a higher level. I am of the firm belief that we have the potentials in terms of human and material resources to excel in all aspects of lives in this country.

Permit me to also appreciate the speaker, Kano state House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and the entire members of the state Assembly; our Distinguished Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Let me use this opportunity to also appreciate my deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who stood by our mandate through thick and thin. I have to thank and appreciate the State Chief Judge and the state Grand Khadi for their support and maintaining the integrity of Kano Judiciary.

Once again, I thank the good people of Kano State for the confidence reposed in our party. We shall not disappoint you.

Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah.