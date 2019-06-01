Former Finance Minister appointed Special Adviser in Zamfara

Bashir Yuguda
Bashir Yuguda

Bashir Yuguda, a former Minister of Finance under President Goodluck Jonathan administration, has been appointed Honorary Special Adviser to the new governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle.

Mr Yuguda, also a former ambassador, was appointed alongside six others by the governor, according to a statement signed by Ibrahim Suleiman, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and General Services in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The other appointees are, Bala Bello as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Dauran, Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Security Matters and Ibrahim Bello, SSA on New Media.

Others are, Umar Sani, SSA Protocol Matters, Kabiru Yusuf, Director-General, Protocol Matters and Saidu Maishanu, a staff of FRCN Pride FM Gusau as the Managing Director of Zamfara Radio and Television Services.

The statement which was issued on Friday evening said all the appointments are with immediate effect. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.