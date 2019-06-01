Former Finance Minister appointed Special Adviser in Zamfara

Related News

Bashir Yuguda, a former Minister of Finance under President Goodluck Jonathan administration, has been appointed Honorary Special Adviser to the new governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle.

Mr Yuguda, also a former ambassador, was appointed alongside six others by the governor, according to a statement signed by Ibrahim Suleiman, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and General Services in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The other appointees are, Bala Bello as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Dauran, Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Security Matters and Ibrahim Bello, SSA on New Media.

Others are, Umar Sani, SSA Protocol Matters, Kabiru Yusuf, Director-General, Protocol Matters and Saidu Maishanu, a staff of FRCN Pride FM Gusau as the Managing Director of Zamfara Radio and Television Services.

The statement which was issued on Friday evening said all the appointments are with immediate effect. (NAN)